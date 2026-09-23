Holliday will undergo left wrist surgery later this week or next week, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

It sounds like the exact nature of the procedure won't be known until the day of the surgery, but Holliday indicated Wednesday that he's hopeful it will be arthroscopic. The current estimate points to Holliday needing 10 weeks to rehab, which would give him plenty of time to be ready ahead of spring training. Holliday was limited to only 98 games this season due to injury, slashing .229/.300/.340 in those contests.