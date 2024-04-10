The Orioles selected Holliday's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.

Holliday is set to make his much-anticipated major-league debut Wednesday in Boston. The top prospect had been firing on all cylinders early on at Norfolk, batting .333/.482/.595 with two homers, nine RBI, 18 runs scored and a stolen base in 10 games. Holliday will take over as the Orioles' everyday second baseman, which should mean more starts at third base for Jordan Westburg, who has been bouncing back-and-forth between second and third.