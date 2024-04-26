The Orioles optioned Holliday to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.

The top prospect made his big-league debut April 10 in Boston to much fanfare, but he looked entirely overmatched at the plate in his first couple weeks of MLB action. Holliday went 2-for-34 with two walks, five runs and 18 strikeouts in 10 games, so the Orioles opted to return him to Norfolk. The 20-year-old could rejoin Baltimore for another look later in the season, but for now he'll head back to Triple-A, where he posted a 1.077 OPS in 56 plate appearances to start the year.