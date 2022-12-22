McCann has been traded to the Orioles along with cash considerations in exchange for a player to be named later, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Mets have been shopping McCann around all offseason and have found a taker in the Orioles. New York will cover $19 million of the $24.3 million still owed to the catcher over the next two seasons, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. McCann will back up Adley Rutschman in Baltimore, so playing time figures to be sparse. The Mets still have Omar Narvaez, Tomas Nido and Francisco Alvarez as catching options.