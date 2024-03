McCann is 2-for-14 over his first five Grapefruit League games.

The Orioles look set to run it back with Adley Rutschman and McCann as their big-league catchers. McCann got into 70 games last season, hitting .222 with six home runs, 26 RBI, 25 runs scored and three stolen bases over 226 plate appearances. Playing behind a young star like Rutschman means McCann is unlikely to see significant work aside from Rutschman's off days behind the dish and the occasional DH duty.