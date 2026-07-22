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Diamondbacks' James McCann: Homer, three RBI in rout

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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McCann went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 15-5 win over the Athletics.

McCann launched a two-run homer in the fifth inning before driving in another run with a single in the sixth. The 36-year-old has hit safely in each of his four games since returning from the injured list July 7, going deep three times with eight RBI during that stretch. On the year, he's slashing .257/.276/.419 with three homers, 14 RBI and seven runs scored across just 78 plate appearances while serving as the club's backup catcher.

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