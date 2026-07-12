Diamondbacks' James McCann: Launches two homers in win

McCann went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Dodgers.

McCann capped a five-run sixth inning with a three-run homer, then followed it up with a solo shot in the eighth to pad Arizona's lead. The catcher has gone 3-for-7 over two games since he returned from a quadriceps strain. On the year, he's batting .227 with a .603 OPS, two homers, 10 RBI, five runs scored and three doubles over 69 plate appearances. McCann is likely to remain in the backup role behind Gabriel Moreno for starts at catcher.