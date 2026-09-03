McCann went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Philadelphia

McCann, who had struck out twice against Phillies starter Andrew Painter, homered on the first pitch of the eighth inning off reliever Jonathan Bowlan. He reached low for a sweeper down in the zone for his fifth home run of the season. As the backup catcher, McCann gets a couple of starts per week, but as the Diamondbacks battle for a postseason berth, manager Torey Lovullo may be tempted to get starting catcher Gabriel Moreno's bat in the lineup as much as possible. That could result in Moreno at DH and McCann behind the dish.