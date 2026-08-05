Diamondbacks' James McCann: Drills long ball in loss

McCann went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to the Padres.

McCann has yet to be held hitless since he was activated from a stint on the injured list due to a quadriceps strain. The catcher extended his hitting streak with a seventh-inning homer. Over nine games since his return, he's gone 18-for-35 (.514) with four homers and 15 RBI. McCann is batting .319 with an .840 OPS, four long balls, 21 RBI, 11 runs scored and five doubles over 99 plate appearances. He'll likely get a short-term bump in playing time while Gabriel Moreno is on the paternity list, though McCann's hot hitting of late could open the door for a few at-bats as the designated hitter as well.