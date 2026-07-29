Diamondbacks' James McCann: Logs four hits in win

McCann went 4-for-6 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-7 extra-innings win over Pittsburgh.

McCann saved Arizona from its worst loss of the season, when he singled home the game-winning run in the top of the 12th inning. The Diamondbacks blew a 6-0 lead in the final two innings of regulation but came back to win it in extras. McCann has hit safely in all six games since returning from a quad injury that cost him nearly two months. The backup catcher is 12-for-24 (.500) with three home runs and 10 RBI in those six contests.