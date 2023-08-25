McCann (hand) is back in the lineup Friday against the Rockies.
McCann will start at catcher and bat sixth after missing a couple of games due to a bruised left hand. He was slashing .464/.515/.714 through 33 plate appearances in August prior to that minor injury and has a favorable matchup Friday versus Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland.
