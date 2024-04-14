McCann is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

McCann had made consecutive starts behind the plate to begin the series with Milwaukee, but he'll head back to the bench for Sunday's finale while Adley Rutschman draws the start at catcher. Rutschman received the day off Friday and served as a designated hitter Saturday, but he's still expected to see the overwhelming majority of the starts at catcher in 2024.