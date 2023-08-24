McCann (hand) isn't in the Orioles' lineup Thursday against Toronto, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

McCann took a 98-mph fastball to his left hand during Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays, and he ended up sitting out Wednesday's game as well. Luckily, McCann said his hand is feeling much better, and he could potentially come off the bench Thursday if need be, per Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com.