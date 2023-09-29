McCann was added to the lineup for Friday's game against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Adley Rutschman has been scratched due to an illness, so McCann will now start behind the plate and bat eighth versus the Red Sox and right-hander Nick Pivetta. Ryan O'Hearn is serving as the Orioles' designated hitter.
