McCann went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 13-12 victory over the Red Sox.

McCann busted out of his 1-for-19 slump in a big way, blasting a two-run homer in the fourth inning and adding a solo shot in the sixth. Since the All-Star break, the 33-year-old catcher has been in the lineup nearly every other day, batting .267 with three home runs, 18 RBI, 14 runs, and two steals in 28 second-half games (86 at-bats).