McCann went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-2 victory versus the Angels.

With Adley Rutschman resting his legs as the Orioles' DH, McCann got a start behind the plate and accounted for the team's first run with a second-inning solo blast. The veteran backstop has notched at least one hit in seven of the 10 games in which he's appeared, compiling a .265/.265/.412 slash line, five runs and five RBI. That works just fine for a backup catcher, but McCann doesn't figure to be a viable option in most fantasy formats with Rutschman staked to the lead role behind the plate for the Orioles for the foreseeable future.