Heasley was optioned down to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday by the Orioles.

Heasley will back back down to Norfolk just one day after being called up by Baltimore. The right-handed reliever has struggled in his four appearances this season with the Orioles, giving up 10 earned runs and and two home runs with a 4:3 K:BB across 5.1 innings.

