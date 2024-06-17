Triple-A Norfolk placed Heasley on its 7-day injured list Sunday with right shoulder inflammation, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

After a brief stint with the Orioles, Heasley returned to Norfolk on May 24 and posted a 6.75 ERA and 2.16 WHIP over three outings at Triple-A before landing on the IL. Heasley will be shut down for at least the next week while he waits for the inflammation in his shoulder to subside.