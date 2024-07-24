The Orioles designated Heasley (shoulder) for assignment Wednesday.

The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Chayce McDermott, who was called up from Triple-A Norfolk to start Wednesday's game in Miami. Heasley had been on Triple-A Norfolk's 7-day injured list for more than a month with right shoulder inflammation, and it's not clear when he might be ready to pitch again.