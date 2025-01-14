The White Sox signed Heasley to a minor-league contract Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Heasley made four relief appearances with the Orioles in 2024, getting bludgeoned for 11 runs (10 earned) over 5.1 innings. Slated to turn 28 later this month, Heasley has posted a 5.89 ERA and 89:55 K:BB across 139 innings at the major-league level.