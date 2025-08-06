Royals' Jonathan Heasley: Signs with Royals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Heasley signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Tuesday.
Heasley has been a free agent since the White Sox released him at the end of March and hasn't pitched in a game at any level this season. The 28-year-old righty owns a 5.89 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP through 139 career innings in the majors and will likely serve as organizational depth for Triple-A Omaha.
More News
-
White Sox's Jonathan Heasley: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
White Sox's Jonathan Heasley: Gets NRI from ChiSox•
-
Jonathan Heasley: Let go by O's•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Heasley: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Heasley: Sidelined with shoulder issue•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Heasley: Optioned back down•