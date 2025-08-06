Heasley signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Tuesday.

Heasley has been a free agent since the White Sox released him at the end of March and hasn't pitched in a game at any level this season. The 28-year-old righty owns a 5.89 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP through 139 career innings in the majors and will likely serve as organizational depth for Triple-A Omaha.