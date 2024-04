The Orioles optioned Heasley to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.

Heasley was hit around by the Brewers' lineup during Friday's blowout loss, allowing six earned runs on seven hits and a walk across two innings. He'll look to get back on track in the minors, but with a 5.67 career ERA, it's unlikely the 27-year-old is trusted with high-leverage MLB innings anytime soon. His departure will make room for Yohan Ramirez to join the active roster after being traded to Baltimore from the Mets on Thursday.