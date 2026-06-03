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Rays' Jonathan Heasley: Placed on big-league IL

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Heasley was returned to the major-league roster and placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right elbow stress reaction.

Heasley was outrighted to Triple-A Durham on Saturday, but because he suffered his injury during his time with the Rays, he'll be placed on the Rays' 15-day injured list and also reclaim a spot on the 40-man roster. The 29-year-old righty gave up five earned runs in four innings during his lone outing with Tampa and will likely be outrighted to Triple-A again once he's healthy.

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