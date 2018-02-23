Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Dealing with elbow bursitis
Schoop could miss a few spring training games while dealing with elbow bursitis, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
Schoop had his left elbow drained to deal with the issue, which is thought to be minor and shouldn't cause him to miss much time. Expect him to be back and unaffected well before the start of the season.
