Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Held out Saturday
Schoop (side) is not in the lineup against Boston on Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Schoop was removed from Friday's outing with a side injury after appearing to tweak a muscle during an at-bat in the seventh inning. Manager Buck Showalter will give the 26-year-old the afternoon off, but hasn't described the severity of Schoop's injury at this point. Consider him day-to-day heading into Sunday's tilt. In his place, Tim Beckham will slide over to the keystone while Danny Valencia draws a start at third.
