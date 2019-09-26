Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Steals 39th bag

Villar went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in a 3-2 victory against the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old is finishing his strong season on the right note and has moved one stolen base away from 40. He last swiped 40 bags in 2016, but the cherry on top of Villar's strong year is he has a career-high 24 homers. Villar is also hitting .275 with 71 RBI and 109 runs in 629 at-bats this season.