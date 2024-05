Mateo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

After playing the final three innings of Tuesday's suspended game earlier Wednesday and finishing 1-for-3 with an RBI double in Baltimore's 3-1 loss, Mateo will get a breather for the regularly scheduled game. Jordan Westburg will shift over from third base and man the keystone in place of Mateo, whose streak of seven consecutive starts comes to an end.