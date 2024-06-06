Mateo (concussion) played catch on the field at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Thursday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mateo was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Monday after his teammate, Cedric Mullins, inadvertently hit him with the bat in the back of the helmet while on the on-deck circle. It's not clear yet whether Mateo will have a chance to return when first eligible on June 10, but him being able to travel with the team and re-incorporate some baseball activities is a good sign.