Mateo went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a hit-by-pitch in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Yankees.

Mateo's first homer of the year gave the Orioles a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning, and they never looked back. He tacked on another RBI with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. His playing time has trended up since Jackson Holliday was demoted to Triple-A Norfolk, but Mateo has gone a modest 3-for-11 with two extra-base hits over his last five games. The utility man is slashing .268/.340/.488 with three RBI, seven runs scored, four stolen bases and six doubles over 47 plate appearances.