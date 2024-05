Mateo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Reds.

While not known for his power, Mateo has run into a couple in recent days for his first two homers of the 2024 season. Saturday's start was the third straight for Mateo, as he has been playing regularly at second base since Jackson Holliday was demoted to Triple-A. Speed is Mateo's greatest asset for fantasy managers; he has five steals this season and cleared 30 stolen bases in just 116 games last year.