Mateo went 1-for-1 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 1-0 loss against St. Louis.

While Mateo's seen limited playing time in the short side of a platoon, he's been productive in limited playing time, going 6-for-17 (.353) with three steals in his last six games. He's up to 29 stolen bases this season, putting him on pace to top the 30-steal mark for the second consecutive year. Overall, Mateo's slashing .215/.266/.342 with seven homers, 52 runs scored and 32 RBI across 328 plate appearances on the campaign.