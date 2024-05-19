Mateo went 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.

Mateo has hit .263 (10-for-38) over 13 games in May, but this was his first multi-hit effort of the season. He's made up for the lack of explosiveness with modest consistency, slashing .260/.301/.468 over 85 plate appearances this season. Mateo has added two home runs, six steals, five RBI, 14 runs scored, eight doubles and a triple. He continues to see most of the playing time at second base, with Jordan Westburg at third and Ramon Urias in a utility role.