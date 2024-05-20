Mateo went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Mariners.

Mateo has a steal in each of the last two games, giving him seven thefts on the year. The infielder has gone 11-for-42 (.262) over 14 games in May, lifting his season slash line to .259/.299/.457 over 89 plate appearances. Sunday was the first time in four contests he didn't record an extra-base hit, though there typically isn't an abundance of power in his game. Mateo should continue to occupy a starting role at second base as long as he's hitting well.