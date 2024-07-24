Mateo (elbow) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Mateo will head to the bench after he was forced out of Tuesday's 6-3 loss with left elbow pain, an injury that stemmed from a collision in the field with teammate Gunnar Henderson. The Orioles sent Mateo in for an MRI and seem to be viewing him as day-to-day, but a trip to the injured list could still be in the cards for the 29-year-old. Baltimore added infielder Connor Norby to its taxi squad Wednesday and could formally call him up from Triple-A Norfolk if Mateo needs to go on the IL.