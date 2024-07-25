Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Thursday that Mateo (elbow) will miss "a significant amount of time," Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports.

Mateo landed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a partially dislocated elbow, the result of a collision with teammate Gunnar Henderson earlier this week. The Orioles won't know more about a potential timetable for the infielder's return until the swelling goes down, but surgery is a possibility. Even if Mateo doesn't wind up going under the knife, it sounds like he'll be sidelined for several weeks. Jordan Westburg and Connor Norby will handle the reps at second base for now, and Jackson Holliday could also eventually get another look.