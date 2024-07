X-rays on Mateo's left arm came back negative after he was removed from Tuesday's game versus Miami following a collision with Gunnar Henderson, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Manager Brandon Hyde said Mateo will need to undergo an MRI in order to have a good idea of what the 29-year-old is dealing with, but a clean X-ray is an encouraging sign. Until the results of Mateo's MRI come back, he should be viewed as day-to-day.