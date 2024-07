The Orioles will place Mateo on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to a dislocated left elbow, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports.

Mateo suffered the injury during a collision with Gunnar Henderson while attempting to make a diving play in Tuesday's contest. Connor Norby, who was added to Baltimore's taxi squad Wednesday, will be recalled from Triple-A to fill the opening in the Orioles' infield and is expected to start Thursday's series finale against the Marlins.