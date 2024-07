Mateo was removed from Tuesday's game against the Marlins due to a left arm injury, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Mateo collided with Gunnar Henderson after both players dove for a groundball in the third inning, causing Mateo's arm to bend awkwardly. He was immediately taken out of the game and replaced by Ramon Urias, and the Orioles' training staff will presumably take him in for imaging to determine the extent of his injury.