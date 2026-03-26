Mateo claimed a spot on Atlanta's Opening Day roster, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The veteran utility player will provide some extra depth at shortstop behind Mauricio Dubon while Ha-Seong Kim (finger) is on the IL. Mateo has stolen double-digit bases in each of the last five seasons despite inconsistent playing time -- he went 15-for-17 on the basepaths in 2025 despite seeing just 83 plate appearances for the Orioles.