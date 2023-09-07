Gibson (14-8) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings to earn the win over the Angels on Wednesday.

Gibson struggled to a 7.89 ERA over 29.2 innings in August, but his September is off to a better start. He's given up nine home runs over his last six outings, accounting for nearly half of the 20 long balls he's surrendered this season. Gibson is at a 5.12 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 140:48 K:BB through 168.2 innings through 29 starts overall. The veteran right-hander is lined up for a favorable home start versus the Cardinals next week, though it's unclear if Gibson's spot in the rotation will be safe once John Means (elbow) returns from the injured list.

