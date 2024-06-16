The Cardinals placed Gibson on the bereavement list Sunday.

Gibson has left the team following a death in the family. Per MLB rules, players placed on the bereavement list have to be deactivated for a minimum of three days and a maximum of seven days, making it unclear if Gibson will be ready to rejoin the team ahead of his next scheduled start. The Cardinals had confirmed Gibson as their starting pitcher for Wednesday's game in Miami, though that announcement was made prior to his placement on the bereavement list.