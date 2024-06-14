Gibson (5-2) earned the win Friday over the Cubs, allowing just two hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Gibson was excellent Friday, turning in a season-high seven innings in his first scoreless outing of the year. The 36-year-old Gibson has been solid of late, working to a 2.19 ERA over his last five starts. Overall, his ERA is down to 3.44 on the campaign with a 1.20 WHIP and 73:31 K:BB across 83.2 innings. Gibson's currently scheduled to face the Marlins on the road in his next start.