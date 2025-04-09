Gibson tossed a three-inning live batting practice session Sunday and is soon expected to report to Triple-A Norfolk, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Because he remained a free agent throughout the offseason before signing a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Orioles less than a week ahead of Opening Day, Gibson has essentially been going through his own version of spring training. He's steadily ramped up the volume of his throwing program and should be on the cusp of pitching in minor-league games. Gibson will likely need to complete 2-to-3 starts at Norfolk before he's available as an option in the big-league rotation around May 1. The Orioles could have a pressing need for Gibson, as the team's starting depth has been tested in the first month of the season with injuries to Zach Eflin (lat), Grayson Rodriguez (elbow), Trevor Rogers (kneecap), Albert Suarez (shoulder), Chayce McDermott (lat), Tyler Wells (elbow) and Kyle Bradish (elbow).