Gibson allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over six innings in a no-decision versus Colorado on Saturday.

Gibson yielded a run in the first inning but then kept the Rockies off the scoreboard in each of the following four frames. However, the veteran right-hander ran into trouble in the sixth, surrendering a leadoff homer to Ezequiel Tovar and another pair of hits that plated an additional run. Gibson was allowed to finish off the inning to complete the quality start, and he was taken off the hook for a potential loss when St. Louis plated four unearned runs in the bottom of the frame. While the eight hits he allowed tied a season-worst mark and his final stat line wasn't overly impressive, the quality start was Gibson's second in his past three outings.