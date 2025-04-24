Gibson dealt with some back tightness during his last start with High-A Aberdeen on Sunday, Jim Hayes of FanDuel Sports Network reports.

Gibson indicated that he feels ready to join the Orioles' rotation, so it doesn't sound as if the back issue he had is a big deal. However, it could have contributed to the Orioles choosing Brandon Young -- rather than Gibson -- to start Friday's game in Detroit. It's not clear whether Gibson will make another start in the minors first, but he's a good bet to join the Orioles' rotation sometime next week. The 37-year-old has been ramping up in the minors after signing with Baltimore late in spring training.