Gibson (14-9) took the loss Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over 6.2 innings against St. Louis. He struck out four.

Gibson was excellent Wednesday, but Richie Palacios' solo home run in the fourth inning proved to be enough to stick him with the loss in a 1-0 defeat. Gibson's been inconsistent of late, struggling to an 8.16 ERA over his prior five starts, though he's now logged quality starts in his last two outings. Overall, the 35-year-old right-hander sports a 4.98 ERA with a 1.32 WHIP and 144:51 K:BB through 30 starts (175.1 innings) this season. Gibson's currently slated for a tough road matchup with the Astros in his next outing.