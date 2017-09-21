Play

Orioles' Manny Machado: Back in action Thursday

Machado (illness) is in the lineup Thursday against the Rays.

Machado is back in the starting nine after missing Wednesday's game due to an illness. The third baseman will return to his typical position and bat second in the order for the series opener.

