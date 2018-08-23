Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Could require knee surgery
Trumbo could require surgery to address the lingering pain in his right knee, which resulted in his placement on the 10-day disabled list earlier this week, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Orioles manager Buck Showalter said the team would leave it up to Trumbo whether or not he wants to go undergo a procedure on the knee, a decision he's expected to make in the coming days. Trumbo had previously received an injection to reduce the inflammation in the knee, but it didn't provide enough relief for the 32-year-old to play comfortably on a regular basis. Given the Orioles' status as a non-contender, it wouldn't be surprising if Trumbo elected to pack it in for the season and go under the knife with the goal of entering spring training at full strength.
