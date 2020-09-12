site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Mason Williams: Designated for assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 11, 2020
at
10:25 pm ET 1 min read
Williams was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Friday.
Williams will be cast off the 40-man roster once again after spending just under a week with the major-league club. The 29-year-old has hit .111 with one extra-base hit and nine strikeouts over 18 at-bats this year.
