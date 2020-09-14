site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Mason Williams: Outrighted to alternate camp
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Williams cleared waivers and was assigned to the Orioles' alternate training site.
Williams went unclaimed on waivers for the second time in September after being designated for assignment once again. He'll continue to serve as organizational depth moving forward.
